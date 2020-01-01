“Operatives of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Murmansk Region, together with colleagues from the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department and the Rosgvardia, detained suspects of the theft of premium watches.

The daring crime was reported to the police by the owner of a salon in the city of Murmansk. He said that during the work of the store, two men, whose faces were hidden under medical masks, opened the window and stole 39 accessories worth about three and a half million rubles. It should be noted, that they acted so cautiously that the sellers and buyers who were on the trading floor did not notice anything.

Investigators instituted a criminal investigation into this fact on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search activities, the police found that two previously repeatedly convicted local residents could be involved in the commission of the unlawful act. The investigators also learned that the accomplices had gone by car to Moscow in order to sell the stolen items.

The suspects were detained in an apartment rented in the center of the capital. During the search, 30 watches were seized, as well as mobile phones, SIM cards, portable radio stations and other items of evidentiary value for the criminal case.

Currently, the defendants have been charged with the incriminated act and a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody has been chosen with regard to them,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.