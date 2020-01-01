“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the IA Administration for the Western Administrative District of the MIA General Administration for the City of Moscow, together with officers of the FSB of Russia Department for Moscow and the Moscow Region, detained four citizens suspected of illegal banking activities and carrying out foreign exchange transactions to transfer funds in foreign currency to accounts of non-residents, using false documents.

The police found that since the beginning of 2016, shadow financiers have been carrying out illegal banking operations of opening and maintaining bank accounts of individuals and legal entities, cash collection and cash services aimed at withdrawing funds under fictitious contracts from the legal money circulation of the Russian Federation. According to the available information, several billion rubles were unlawfully transferred abroad. The offenders kept more than 7% from each transaction.

An investigator of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow has instituted criminal cases on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 3 of Article 193.1 and part 2 of Article 172 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

During searches in office premises and at the places of residence of the defendants, funds were found and seized, one and a half thousand bank cards, computer equipment, mobile phones, seals and statutory documents of more than two hundred companies, as well as journals, draft notes and other documents that had evidentiary value for the criminal case. During the detention, one of the offenders tried to get rid of some of the evidence. While in his apartment, he threw documents, bank cards, telephones and laptops out of the window.

At present, appropriate investigative measures and proceedings are being taken to document the suspect’s illegal activities as well as to expose their accomplices,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.