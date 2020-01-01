In 2019, a 60-year-old local resident contacted the police of Cherepovets, and reported that within several months she had been making money transfers totaling 7,175,800 rubles to unknown persons.

In a conversation with the investigator, the victim explained that in early July she had received a phone call from a woman who introduced herself as an employee of the compensation payments department. During the telephone conversation, the interlocutor said that the woman from Cherepovets was entitled to a refund in the amount of more than 400 thousand rubles for previously purchased biologically active supplements, since the activities of the company selling those drugs were illegal. Subsequently, the pensioner was assured that in order to receive the compensation, it was necessary to make several transfers of funds to pay the insurance premium. The woman made the first transfer in the amount of 29,500 rubles. The fraudsters began to lure money from the pensioner in different ways. Unidentified persons called from various subscriber numbers. For two months, the woman transferred large sums for alleged cash collection, security provision, insurance, courier delivery and other services.

The investigation unit of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Vologda Region initiated a criminal case on the offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud”.

Officers of the sub-division for solving frauds and remotely committed crimes of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Cherepovets during operational search activities established that the so-called call centers were located on the territory of St. Petersburg. Also, officers of the Cherepovets police found that the scammers were constantly changing their location, moving to new addresses. As an office, the scammers used premises that they found in secluded, closed places, on the ground and basement floors of residential buildings, in order to attract less attention. The call center employed residents of various cities of Russia and neighboring countries. Subsequently, officers of the criminal investigation department got on the trail of the suspects. The operatives made several trips to various cities of Russia. As a result, five suspects were detained in St. Petersburg and Ufa. During the searches, equipment, telephones, SIM cards, client databases of persons who had previously acquired various dietary supplements and other evidence were seized from the office of the fraudsters.

During the interrogation, one of the suspects explained that the woman parted with her money so easily and trusted the callers so much that for a certain time the offenders ran out of ideas for deception and left the “client” alone. But after moving to a new address, the "work" did not go well on and, having raised the existing client base, one of the offenders remembered the gullible woman from Cherepovets.

Currently, the police have established the involvement of those persons in the commission of similar crimes both on the territory of the Vologda Region and other constituent territories of the Russian Federation.