Currently, various false information is being disseminated on the Internet and in the media regarding the introduction in our country of a new type of identity document of a citizen of the Russian Federation.

In this regard, we would like to inform you that the issue of introducing in Russia a general civil passport in the form of a plastic card is being considered by the Government of the Russian Federation.

The study of issues associated with the introduction of a passport containing an electronic carrier of information has a complex interdepartmental nature, and affects the rights and interests of citizens and the business community. The implementation of this project directly depends on the creation of an infrastructure for the use of the passport containing an electronic data carrier. It is assumed that the issues related to the application infrastructure are planned to be resolved within the framework of system design, which the Government of the Russian Federation has entrusted to the Ministry of Telecom and Mass Communications of Russia.

A sample form of a passport containing an electronic data carrier and a description of the passport will be fixed in regulatory legal acts of the Government of the Russian Federation, and the procedure for issuing and replacing a passport shall be determined in a corresponding order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

At present, all these issues are being worked out jointly by all interested federal executive bodies.