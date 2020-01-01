On September 1, more than 40 thousand Russian schools held celebrations dedicated to the Day of Knowledge. This year, due to the prevailing epidemiological situation in most regions of the country, festive events were held only for school-children of grades 1, 9 and 11.

More than 102 thousand police officers were involved in protecting public order. Those included juvenile inspectors, dog-handlers and police precinct officers. Traffic police officers were on duty on the territories adjacent to educational institutions.

In addition, to ensure the safety of citizens, servicemen of the Rosgvardia, employees of private security organizations and representatives of public law enforcement formations were involved.

No breaches of public order have taken place.