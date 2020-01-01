“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Crimea, together with colleagues from the city of Kerch and the FSB of Russia Department for the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, within the shortest possible time detained the suspect in stealing money from a cash collection vehicle.

Today, after midnight, the duty unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Belogorsky District received information that around 40 million rubles were stolen during the cash collection at one of the gas stations.

It was established that the cash collectors’ vehicle drove up to the gas station. One of the cash collectors went inside, and when he returned, he did not find either the car or his partner in the same place. After some time, the police found the car in an abandoned garden one kilometer away from the scene of the incident. The driver was not in it, and the packages in which the cash was transported turned to be opened.

The suspect in the commission of this high-profile crime was detained in a hot pursuit in the city of Kerch. During a personal search, part of the stolen funds was seized from him. The rest of the money was found at the residential address of the suspect.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code. Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the incident,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.