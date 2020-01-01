“The Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against the alleged head of a structural unit of a transnational criminal community Vasily Solonar, who is charged with committing crimes under Articles 30, 228.1 and 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As previously reported, investigators of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia are investigating a criminal case against leaders and participants of an international drug syndicate who have organized a channel for smuggling especially large batches of hashish from North Africa in transit through the EU countries to the CIS countries and their subsequent illegal sale there, including the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to the available information, this criminal community in the form of an association of organized groups (structural divisions) was created and headed by Oleg Prutyanu and other persons from among the natives of the Republic of Moldova and the Kingdom of Spain in the period from June to August 2012. One of them, Vladimir Plakhotnyuk, who at that time held the position of Chairman of the Democratic Party of Moldova, using his political and financial capabilities to patronize the members of the criminal organization, performed the function of securing its criminal activities from the attention of law enforcement agencies.

As a result of investigative actions and operational-search activities carried out from August 2012 to June 2019, officers of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, together with foreign colleagues from the Republics of Moldova, Belarus and the Kingdom of Spain, established and brought to criminal responsibility more than 60 participants of the international drug syndicate. More than 1 ton of the drug hashish was withdrawn from the illegal circulation. This special operation was named “Iberian Break”.

In the period from 2017 to 2020, in the Russian Federation, nine active members of the indicated criminal community were sentenced to terms ranging from 7.5 to 17 years in prison with serving sentences in high security colonies. Five more active participants were convicted on the territory of the Republics of Belarus and Moldova.

In addition, earlier on the territory of Russia 17 persons were convicted for committing certain crimes in the field of drug smuggling and sale, who were later identified as participants in t international drug syndicate.

Also, to date, in the Kingdom of Spain and the Republic of Moldova the preliminary investigation continues in relation to another 23 members of this criminal organization.

At present, the Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has completed the investigation of the criminal case against Vasily Solonar, who has begun getting familiarized with the materials of the case, upon completion of which the criminal case must be submitted to the court for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.