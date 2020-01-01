In the period from July 29 to August 7 of this year, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, together with the FSB of Russia, the Federal Customs Service of Russia, the Rosgvardia and units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, carried out an interdepartmental comprehensive preventive operation “Star of the Caspian – 2020” in the republics of Dagestan, Kalmykia, and also in the Volgograd, Rostov and Astrakhan regions. It was aimed at identifying and blocking channels for smuggling drugs, arms and ammunition to the Russian Federation through the countries of the Caspian basin.

During the specified period, 332 crimes in the sphere of illegal drug trafficking were revealed, of which two were committed by groups, three more were related to smuggling. For committing drug-related crimes, 298 citizens were detained, including six foreigners. 250 people were held administratively liable.

On the territory of the regions - participants in the operation, the drug trafficking activities of three online stores, operating on the shadow Internet site Hydra, were stopped.

69 kilograms of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were withdrawn from the illegal circulation, including synthetic drugs - about 40 kilograms, marijuana - over 27 kilograms, heroin - more than 360 grams, hashish - 274 grams, potent substances - 1.3 kilograms.

In addition, 43 crimes related to illegal arms and ammunition trafficking were revealed. 59 units of firearms and 633 rounds of different caliber ammunition were found and seized.

During the operation “Star of the Caspian – 2020”, 13 persons were also detained who were wanted for earlier crimes related to the illegal distribution of drugs, arms and ammunition.