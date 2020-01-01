The MIA of Russia, within implementing the measures provided for by the federal project “Road Safety”, as well as the minutes of the meeting of the Government Commission for Road Safety, developed a draft federal law “On Amendments to Article 13 of the Federal Law “On Police”.

The draft provides for vesting the Ministry with the authority to participate in the audit of organizations carrying out educational activities and implementing the main programs of professional training for drivers of vehicles of relevant categories and subcategories (driving schools), in terms of the compliance of the educational and material base with the established requirements.

Currently, to conduct educational activities of training drivers of vehicles, an educational organization is subject to mandatory licensing requirements - the availability of driver training programs coordinated with the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate and availability of an opinion from the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate on the compliance of the school’s educational material base with the established requirements.

The participation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in inspections of driving schools carried out by licensing authorities in terms of checking the compliance of the educational and material base with the established requirements will help to eliminate the prerequisites for violations by driving schools and is aimed at solving the problem of increasing the requirements to the level of professional training of vehicle drivers established by the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation of 7 May 2018 No. 204 “On national goals and strategic objectives of the development of the Russian Federation for the period until 2024”.

Currently the drafts federal law is going through the independent anti-corruption examination procedure on the Single Portal for posting information about the development by federal executive bodies of draft regulations and the results of their public discussion.