“MIA of Russia investigators completed the criminal investigation against eight members of an international criminal community, charged with withdrawing more than 500 billion rubles from the Russian Federation.

During the preliminary investigation it was established that in the period from June 2013 to the end of 2014, the owner of the Moldovan bank “BC Moldindconbank S.A.” Vyacheslav Platon, together with the first vice-chairman and de facto head of the Democratic Party of Moldova, deputy of the 8th convocation of the parliament of that country Vladimir Plakhotnyuk, as well as with Aleksandr Korkin, who has corrupt and business ties in the banking sector, developed a mechanism for withdrawing clients' funds from the financial system of the Russian Federation.

To implement their plans, they attracted a native of the Moldavian SSR Renato Usatii, who had a significant financial and political resource in the Republic of Moldova, the actual owners of a number of Russian banks, Aleksandr Grigoriev and Oleg Kuzmin, who made available their credit institutions for being used as a tool for committing a crime, the heads of the treasury units of banks Rinat Yusupov and Venera Sharipova, as well as lawyers Aleksey Sobolev and Lev Pakhomov. They acted in cooperation with the Director of the Treasury of the “BC Moldindconbank S.A.” Elena Platon, using fictitious currency control documents, ensured the daily transfer of hundreds of millions of US dollars and euros to the bank accounts of a non-resident - “BC Moldindconbank S.A.”.

The crime organizers, Vladimir Plakhotnyuk, Vyacheslav Platon and Renato Usatii, were announced internationally wanted, with a preventive measure of placement to custody in absentia chosen for them.

The rest of the above persons were charged with creating, leading and participating in an international criminal community, as well as committing illegal foreign exchange transactions. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for all of them.

It should be noted that four of the defendants have fully admitted their guilt and have given the investigation detailed testimonies about the leaders and members of the international criminal community, as well as other persons involved in the criminal scheme.

Currently, the defendants have begun their familiarization with the materials of the criminal case, after which it will be send to court for consideration on the merits.

Investigation into the circumstances of the illegal activities of the international criminal community continues,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.