The Chief of the passport work and registration division of the Administration for Migration Issues of the Department of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, Police Lieutenant Colonel Natalya Ershova presented the passport of a Russian Federation citizen to 71-year-old Valentina Nikolaevna Loseva.

“The pensioner living in the Lugansk People's Republic, applied for the Russian citizenship to the MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region in June this year. After a while, she came to Moscow, because she needed high-tech treatment.

The request to speed-up the paperwork for the woman was also received by the MIA of Russia from the international information channel RT as part of the joint project “Not One-to-One”.

By the decision of the MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region, Valentina Loseva was accepted into the citizenship of the Russian Federation. Then all the necessary documents were urgently sent to the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow.

Today, officers of the Administration for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow visited Valentina Loseva at home and handed her a Russian passport.

Valentina Nikolaevna thanked the police for the prompt resolution of the issue of obtaining documents. In their turn, police officers wished her a speedy recovery,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.