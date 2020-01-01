“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking Control in cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Latvia, carried out a large-scale operation on the territory of the two countries to suppress the activities of a transnational ethnic group, whose members are suspected of producing synthetic opioids and their smuggling into Russia, CIS countries and the European Union.

As a result of operational-search activities in the urban-type settlement of Shakhovskaya, Moscow Region, two offenders were detained on suspicion of involvement in drug smuggling from the territory of the Republic of Latvia: a driver of a heavy-truck, citizen of Latvia, and a Russian citizen, a woman previously convicted for drug trafficking. Methadone with a total weight of 6.5 kg was seized from the woman.

At the same time, five more suspects were detained on the territory of the Republic of Latvia. Among them there were four citizens of Latvia and a citizen of Russia. In the course of the investigative actions carried out by the Latvian colleagues, they found with the detainees more than 21 kilograms of the drug, as well as laboratory equipment.

Thanks to well-coordinated joint activities, a stable channel supplying concentrated methadone from the Baltic States was liquidated. Delivery of over 22 thousand single doses of the drug, the non-medical consumption of which is associated with an increased risk of fatal poisoning has been prevented. The average cost of the seized drugs at the Black market prices exceeded 550 million rubles.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Shakhovskaya Urban District has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.