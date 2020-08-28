An online conference was held at the International Multimedia Press Center of the IIA “Russia Today” by the Head of the Department for the Organization of Law Enforcement in the Residential Sector and the Execution of Administrative Legislation of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for public safety and coordination of interaction with executive bodies of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel Stanislav Kolesnik.

On the eve of “Day of Knowledge”, the main topic of discussion at the on-line conference was the protection of public order and safety during the events dedicated to the beginning of the school year.

Stanislav Kolesnik noted that MIA of Russia officers together with representatives of other agencies, checked the readiness of more than 70 thousand educational organizations to receive children.

The activities carried out by the Ministry are not limited to law enforcement; police officers are actively involved in socially significant projects.

The action “Help to go to study”, which will last until October 1 all over Russia for the third year in a row. The police, with the participation of public organizations and personally, help children purchase stationery, uniforms and other items necessary for school studies.

Also, measures are provided to ensure the safety of children on the roads and at transport infrastructure facilities as part of the operational and preventive actions “Children and Transport” and “Attention, Children!”

Answering journalists' questions, Stanislav Kolesnik also reminded about the youth association “Young Friend of Police” (UDP). “Young Friend of Police” (UDP) detachments are created on the basis of educational organizations and are aimed at the patriotic education of young people, the promotion of a healthy lifestyle and the formation of safe behavior skills. The children actively participate in various preventive measures and actions, help their peers in their studies and keep order in schools. They are also engaged in the care after monuments and memorials, greening of urban areas and other good deeds.

Photos are provided by IIA "Russia Today".