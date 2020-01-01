The investigative unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Chelyabinsk Region has completed the preliminary investigation in a criminal case against a citizen of one of the neighboring states accused of committing crimes under part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, part 1 of Article 30, part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal production and preparation for illegal production of narcotic drugs”, parts 1 and 3 of Article 30, part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Preparation and attempted illegal sale of narcotic drugs”, part 2 of Article 228.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal possession of precursors of narcotic drugs”.

It follows from the materials of the case that the man organized the production of synthetic drugs in a secret clandestine laboratory located in the city of Kopeysk. The “Mini-Plant” was equipped with a modern security and video monitoring system, motion sensors, a special ventilation and air filtration system, autonomous heating, water supply and electricity supply, expensive industrial laboratory equipment and glassware were used.

In 2019, the defendant produced a batch of narcotic drugs, which he stored for subsequent sale, but was detained by police officers. More than 54 kilograms of manufactured synthetic drugs and more than 700 kilograms of precursors used by him for the production of prohibited substances were seized from the defendant.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect. Currently, the criminal case has been sent to Court for consideration on the merits.