While on the patrol route, officers of a detached company of the Road Patrol Service of the Traffic Police Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novorossiysk tried to stop one of the cars to check the documents. The driver of the vehicle did not react to the lawful demand of the police officer to stop and increased the speed. As a result of the pursuit, the traffic police stopped the car on one of the streets of the Primorsky District of the hero-city. During the search in the trunk, the police found five plastic bags with Black Sea mussels. The 38-year-old driver was detained and taken to the police station for further investigation.

Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption, together with colleagues from the border department of the FSB of Russia in the Krasnodar Territory, seized about 5,000 shellfish caught during the forbidden period, as well as a wetsuit and a diving mask. As a result of the unlawful activities of the offender inflicted a damage totaling more than 200,000 million rubles.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the suspect on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 256 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal extraction of aquatic biological resources”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to two years. For the period of the inquiry, a preventive measure in the form of a written undertaking not to leave the place and proper behavior has been chosen for the man.