“Operatives of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Control together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, detained a suspect in possession and attempted sale of narcotic drugs on an especially large scale.

According to available information, a resident of one of the countries of Central Asia bought a large batch of drugs, after which he repacked it into smaller batches and sold them in the Moscow Region through caches.

As a result of operative-search activities the Police identified the alleged offender. In the Mozhaisky District of the capital, traffic police officers stopped a car with the suspect in the cabin. During the examination of the vehicle under the driver's seat, two parcels with a substance were found, which, according to the results of the study, was recognized as a narcotic drug - heroin with a total weight of more than 260 grams.

During a search at the detainee’s place of residence, more than seven kilograms of heroin were seized, as well as scales and packaging material.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Mozhaisky District of the city of Moscow initiated criminal cases on the grounds of offenses under articles 30 and 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Currently, the criminal cases have been transferred to the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.