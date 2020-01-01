The Criminal Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Northern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow has completed the criminal investigation into facts of fraud.

“It was preliminarily established that a 29-year-old offender in the period from July 2016 to May 2017, posing as an employee of the Tretyakov Gallery, with an intent of getting hold of funds by deception and abuse of trust, entered into a loan agreement with one of his friends, allegedly secured by expensive paintings. The citizen transferred to him about 50 million rubles. However, the suspect did not fulfill his obligation to return the money and stopped communicating. In 2017, he similarly committed another wrongful act. The damage in the second case amounted to 10 million rubles. As it turned out later, the swindler provided the victims with copies of the paintings, presenting them as genuine ones: “Still Life with Lilacs” by Viktor Borisov-Musatov, “Still Life with a Bouquet of Peonies” by Boris Kustodiev, “Jewish Venus” by Mikhail Larionov and “Spatial and Power Construction” by Lyubov Popova.

In December 2017, the investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Northern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. In June 2018, this criminal case was joined with another one, previously instituted by the Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Istra, the Moscow Region.

During the operational-search activities, criminal investigation officers detained the suspect.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Savelovsky District Court of the city of Moscow for consideration on the merits,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.