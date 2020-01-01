“The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory initiated criminal proceedings against the head of several construction companies on the grounds of an offense under part 2 of Article 201 of the Russian Criminal Code.

According to investigators, the offender attracted funds from shared construction participants and contractors for the construction of three residential buildings in the Sverdlovsky District of the city of Krasnoyarsk. Using his powers, the entrepreneur spent the money received for purposes other than the construction of the objects. According to preliminary data, more than 500 shared construction participants suffered a material damage exceeding in total 834 million rubles.

During searches in the office of the company and at the suspect’s place of residence, the police found and seized computer equipment and accounting documents that have evidentiary value for the criminal case.

In addition, operatives of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory revealed a fact of tax evasion in the amount of more than 8 million rubles by the subordinate of the defendant - the executive director of the same developer company. The investigators initiated a criminal case against him on the grounds of the crime stipulated by part 1 of Article 199.2 of the RF Criminal Code.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.