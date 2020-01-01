“Officers of the Division “K” of the MIA of Russia GA for the Saratov Region detained a resident of the city of Ershov, suspected of stealing money.

The thefts were carried out using a phishing page on the Internet, which was a copy of the official website of one of the largest Russian digital service providers. During the check, the police found 10 similar fake Internet sites. When a user tried to replenish his account on such a resource, the offender received access to the user’s confidential data. Knowing these data, he stole funds by transferring them to accounts with payment systems or banking organizations and then cashed them through ATMs.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division for the closed territorial unit “Svetly” in the Saratov Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Articles 158 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operative-search activities the Police detained the suspect. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for him.

During a search at the detainee’s place of residence the police found and seized flash drives, computer equipment, mobile phones, sim-cards, bank-cards and cash.

Currently, measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities continue,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.