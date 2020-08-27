Officers of the investigative unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Altai Territory sent to court the criminal case against members of a group who had stolen milk worth about 27 million rubles.

According to the investigation materials, four offenders stole milk from the enterprise in the period from January 2016 to May 2018, transporting it with a deviation from the specified routes and draining part of the transported milk into special containers. Subsequently, the product was sold to organizations engaged in milk processing in the Altai Territory and the Republic of Altai. Officers of the ES&CC Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Altai Territory detained the offenders.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Altai Territory initiated a criminal case against members of the group charging them with an offense stipulated by paragraphs “a”, “b” of part 4 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.