In April 2019, detectives of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Yakutskoye” suppressed the activities of a group of persons engaged in the illegal storage and sale of unmarked alcohol-containing products. Operatives, with the power support by Rosgvardia fighters, conducted searches in 22 retail outlets and three residential premises, and detained suspects. About 71 thousand liters of counterfeit products worth more than 29 million rubles were found and withdrawn from illegal circulation. According to the expert opinion, the bottles bearing the names of various brands were filled with a liquid containing ethyl alcohol that did not match the name indicated on the labels.

The preliminary investigation established that the 34-year-old organizer of the group, who had previously been prosecuted and had experience in the sale of alcoholic beverages in a commercial company owned by his father, attracted two of his colleagues - former employees of that company - as accomplices. With joint efforts, the offenders set up the sale of counterfeit alcohol in large batches to various stores in the city of Yakutsk.

The criminal investigation was brought to its logical end largely due to the volume and quality of the work done by Senior Investigator of the investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Yakutskoye” Major of Justice Nikolai Solovyov, who for a long time scrupulously collected the evidence base. The prosecutor's office having considered the completeness of the evidence base approved the indictment.

At the moment, three suspects in the criminal case have been charged with committing a crime under part 6 of Article 171.3 of the Russian Criminal Code. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.

In the near future, the criminal case is going to be sent to Court for consideration on the merits.