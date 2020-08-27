First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy held in the video-conference mode a meeting of the MIA Operational Staff for the prevention of offenses.

The participants in the meeting discussed the level of readiness of police bodies for the protection of law and order at the events dedicated to the “Day of Knowledge”, as well as on the “Single Voting Day”.

Aleksandr Gorovoy stressed the importance of the upcoming events and pointed out the need for the optimal use of personnel, the adoption of comprehensive measures to ensure stability and security during the indicated period.

“In connection with holding of elections of various levels in the Russian Federation on September 13, the activities of the internal affairs bodies should be carried out in close cooperation with election commissions and strictly within the framework of legal powers,” noted Aleksandr Gorovoy.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Nikolai Bulaev, State Secretary - Deputy Head of Rospotrebnadzor Mikhail Orlov, Deputy Director of the Federal Service of National Guard Troops Colonel General Oleg Borukayev, Director of the Department of the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation Alexei Svistunov, as well as heads of departments of the Central Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Rosgvardia, deputy heads of regions, chairmen of territorial election commissions.

At the meeting, algorithms for interdepartmental operational interaction during the preparation and conduct of upcoming all-Russian events were developed.