“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kostroma Region, together with colleagues from the city of Kostroma and with the participation of the Rosgvardia suppressed the activity of a group of persons suspected of auto insurance fraud.

According to the investigation, one of the offenders worked as a lawyer in an organization providing assistance to drivers who got into traffic accidents. Knowing all the subtleties of insurance payment receipt, he, together with his accomplices, developed a criminal scheme of staging traffic accidents. They chose sections of roads that were not equipped with video surveillance cameras and deliberately collided their vehicles.

After completing the documents, the insurance company paid the suspects the prescribed compensation. After that they repaired their damaged cars at a minimal cost with a friend who owned a car repair shop and reused them for new staged collisions.

As a result of operational-search measures, all five members of the group were detained simultaneously in different districts of the city of Kostroma. The circumstances of six episodes of the suspects’ fraudulent activities have now been established. Criminal proceedings were instituted by the investigation bodies on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 2 of Article 159.5 of the RF Criminal Code. According to the preliminary data, the damage inflicted to insurance companies exceeded two million rubles.

With regard to the alleged organizer of the group the court selected a prevention measure in the form of placement to custody and the rest were on recognizance of not to leave and to behave properly.

Further measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.