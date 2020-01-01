“Officers of the Division of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the IA Administration for the South-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, together with colleagues from the Republic of Bashkortostan and the Krasnodar Territory, suppressed the activities of false gas company workers suspected of fraud.

According to the available information, the offenders, posing as employees of a gas supplying organization, by deception and abuse of trust, entered the apartments of elderly citizens under the pretext of checking the gas equipment. During the inspection, they stated the need to install gas sensors and offered to purchase them. Having received payment, the defendants escaped.

During the operational-search activities the Police identified the location of the suspects and detained them.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow initiated four criminal cases on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

In the office premises, as well as at the places of residence of the suspects, seals, certificates of gas service employees, financial documents and electronic information carriers that had evidentiary value for the criminal cases were found and seized.

With regard to one of the suspects the court selected a prevention measure in the form of placement to custody and the rest were on recognizance of not to leave and to behave properly.

At present, appropriate investigative measures and other proceedings are being taken to document the suspect’s illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.