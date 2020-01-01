Officers of the 1st Road Patrol Service regiment (Northern) of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region on the 87th km of the M-10 “Russia” highway near the village of Yamuga stopped a foreign-made motorcycle without a registration plate under the control of a resident of the Oryol Region born in 1991.

During the examination of the motorcycle in the glove compartment under the seat, a package with a powdery substance was found and seized. According to the results of a chemical study, it was established that the seized substance was a narcotic - N-methylephedrone with a total mass of over 400 grams.

The investigator of the Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Klin has instituted criminal proceedings against the defendant under Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempted illegal production, sale or transfer of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues”. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the offender.