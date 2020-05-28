MIA of Russia has developed draft order “On approving indicators of risk of mandatory requirements violation by operators of technical inspection”.

The need to develop the draft order appeared due to the publication of the Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation dated May 28, 2020 No. 777 “On state control (supervision) over the organization and conduct of technical inspection of vehicles”, which provides for the development and approval of Indicators of risk of mandatory requirements violation by technical inspection operators by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The approved risk indicators will be used by officials of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate units when carrying out unscheduled inspections of technical inspection operators as part of the state control (supervision) over the organization and conduct of technical inspection of vehicles.

The proposed indicators are divided into five groups, depending on the severity of the violations of the Rules for the technical inspection of vehicles approved by the Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation dated December 5, 2011 No. 1008 and the Rules for organizing and conducting the technical inspection of buses, approved by the Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation dated May 23, 2020 No. 741, committed by technical inspection operators.

Draft Order of the Russian MIA is currently undergoing a regulatory impact assessment procedure on the Single Portal for posting information about the development by federal executive bodies of draft regulations and the results of their public discussion.