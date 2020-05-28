The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia developed a draft departmental order “On approval of the procedure for issuing assignments to authorized officials of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation to carry out control measures without interaction with operators of technical inspection and on approval of their content, and of documenting the results of such events”.

The need to develop a draft order appeared due to the publication of the Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation dated May 28, 2020 No. 777 “On state control (supervision) over the organization and conduct of technical inspection of vehicles”, which provides for the development and approval of the above Procedure by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The order establishes the mandatory content of assignments to officials of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate units to carry out control measures without interaction with technical inspection operators.

In addition, officials of the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation are determined who are authorized to approve such assignments, as well as the content of conclusions prepared by such officials based on the results of measures of state control without interaction over the fulfillment of mandatory requirements in carrying out activities by technical inspection operators.

The Draft Order of the Russian MIA is currently going through the process of public discussion on the Single Portal for posting information about the development by federal executive bodies of draft regulations and the results of their public discussion.