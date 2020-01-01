“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from the South-Eastern Administrative District of Moscow, with the participation of the MIA of Russia Linear Division at Vnukovo Airport, detained a resident of the Tyumen Region suspected of robbery attack on the co-owner of a fast food chain.

It was preliminarily established that in Autumn of last year, the offender, together with his accomplices, offered the entrepreneur to go to a business meeting with a potential investor in the city of Jurmala, the Republic of Latvia. Having arrived at the designated place, the suspects sprayed liquid into the victim's face and tied him up. Threatening with the use of violence, they stole his mobile phone, laptop, and also forced the businessman to transfer to them the funds from his bank account, after which they fled. The preliminary amount of the damage exceeded 4 million rubles. Upon his return to Russia, the victim turned to law enforcement agencies.

The Inquiry unit of the IA Administration for the South-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow initiated criminal proceedings on the grounds of an offense under Article 162 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search activities, the police detained the alleged organizer of the attack at the Vnukovo Airport of the capital. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for him. It turned out that the detainee had repeatedly changed his personal data.

According to available information, the offender may be involved in similar attacks on businessmen in European countries.

Currently, further investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances and detain other accomplices in the unlawful act,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.