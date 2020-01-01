“Officers of the MIA of Russia “K” Administration, together with colleagues from the Komi Republic, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained a suspect of fraud using the Internet.

It was preliminarily established that the offender had placed deliberately false advertisements of the sale of things on major on-line trading platforms. At the same time, for the purpose of ensuring the secrecy, he communicated with clients using stolen accounts and subscriber numbers issued to third parties.

The defendant placed orders remotely and sent parcels by mail. However, after paying for the delivery, customers found in the boxes goods that did not correspond to the order and had no material value.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the town of Usinsk in the Komi Republic initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 2 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The detainee pleaded guilty to the crime in full. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for him.

The circumstances of more than 200 episodes of fraudulent activities have now been established. The damage exceeded 3 million rubles.

Further measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.