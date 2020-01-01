“The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Kolokoltsev, signed an order awarding Senior Inspector for Special Assignments of the Administration for Work with the Personnel of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Arkhangelsk Region, Major of the Internal Service, Sergey Voloshanenko, and police officers of the 4th police division of the Internal Affairs Administration on the Moscow metro of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, Senior Sergeant of the Police Aleksandr Zagorsky and Senior Sergeant of the Police Alexey Kuptsov with departmental awards,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

Sergey Voloshanenko in July of this year was with his family on vacation in the Krasnodar Territory. Early in the morning, he and his two-year-old son were on the beach and noticed that two children were sailing farther and farther from the shore on an inflatable mattress. Suddenly the mattress overturned and the kids found themselves in the water.

Sergey rushed to them and first carried four-year-old Zhenya out of the water. Having passed the girl to her mother, he began looking for the boy who had gone under the water. After several dives, Major Voloshanenko noticed him on the bottom, lifted the boy up and carried him ashore. Three years old Pavel was unconscious. After the police officer gave him first aid, the child started breathing and opened his eyes.

When back to the service, Sergey did not tell anyone about that incident. Colleagues and leadership learned about it from a letter of the father of the rescued children, which was received by the Main Directorate for the Arkhangelsk Region of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies. The man described in detail the heroic actions of Sergey Voloshanenko, noting his caring attitude and selflessness. Sergey himself is convinced that he has not done anything heroic - he simply could not act otherwise in such a situation.

Aleksandr Zagorsky and Alexey Kuptsov, as previously reported, rescued a passenger of the Moscow metro who had fallen on the rails in front of an approaching train.

In mid-July, while patrolling the Kurskaya Station of the Moscow metro Circular Line, police officers saw that one of the passengers lost his balance and fell onto the rails.

Aleksandr Zagorsky reacted immediately and signaled to the driver about the need for emergency braking. Then he grabbed the victim by the shoulders and pulled him onto the platform a second before the train approached the spot. By that moment, his partner had already called the ambulance. At the moment the life and health of the rescued man is in no danger.

“For their courage and dedication in rescuing people, Major of the Internal Service Sergey Voloshanenko, Senior Police Sergeant Aleksandr Zagorsky and Senior Police Sergeant Alexey Kuptsov were awarded medals of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia “For Courage in the Name of Salvation,” Irina Volk specified.