“Officers of the Administration of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA for the Republic of Tatarstan, together with colleagues from the ES&CC Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for Kazan, detained 13 citizens on suspicion of a criminal community organizing and illegal banking.

The police found that the offenders, without proper registration and license, carried out illegal financial transactions. They opened settlement accounts for controlled legal entities in the banks of the republic, and made cash withdrawals from their accounts and cash collection. In addition, they provided general accounting, administration of payments, selection of clients, management of settlement accounts of controlled companies and cash withdrawal.

According to preliminary data, shadow financiers generated a total income of more than 132 million rubles, charging for their services a commission of at least 10 %.

The Investigation unit of the MIA for the Republic of Tatarstan have initiated a criminal case on the grounds of crimes provided for by parts 1 and 2 of Article 210 and part 2 of Article 172 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The investigators conducted searches at the place of residence of the suspects and in six offices, where they found and seized funds, statutory, financial, accounting and banking documents of legal entities, bank cards, seals of various organizations, as well as draft records, hard disks with information of evidentiary value for the criminal case.

Seven detainees were taken into custody, three were placed under house arrest, and another three were prohibited from taking certain actions.

At present, appropriate investigative measures and proceedings are being taken to document the suspects’ illegal activities,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.