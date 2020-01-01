The investigative unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory completed the preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated against two residents of the city of Anapa, aged 32 and 59, on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud in the sphere of lending”.

According to investigators, the defendants provided false information about their solvency when applying for loans to a commercial bank. Based on this information, the men received loans for the reconstruction of a hotel in the amount of 90 million rubles. After receiving the funds, the defendants paid off part of the debt, and then ceased fulfilling their financial obligations under the contract.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest was chosen with respect to the defendants.

Currently, the criminal cases with the approved indictments have been sent to court for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.