In August of this year, a team of examiners made up of representatives from UN headquarters arrived in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

The group included the deputy commander of the Russian police contingent of the UN Mission in the Republic of South Sudan, the head of the forensic department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Astrakhan, Police Lieutenant Colonel Aleksandr Ashkinazi, who, together with his colleagues, checked the professional skills of Ethiopian police officers according to the SAAT international qualification exam.

The trip took twice as long due to the Epidemiological Safety Protocol. Upon arrival at the site, the examiners went through quarantine, after which they checked the exam premises, the shooting range and the driving range.

The examinations were conducted at the base of one of the police units of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, located forty kilometers away from the city of Addis Ababa. They were attended by 302 candidates, 84 of whom were female police officers.