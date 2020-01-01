“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Chuvash Republic, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Division for the Morgaushsky District, promptly detained suspects in stealing the icons.

On August 15, monks of the Alexander Nevsky Male Monastery told the police that an unknown person, having broken a window, penetrated into one of the monastery temples. He broke icon cases and stole six venerated icons - the Baptism of the Lord, the Great Martyrs George the Victorious and Demetrius of Thessaloniki, the Great Martyr and Healer Panteleimon, the Lord Almighty with those to come, as well as the image of the Blessed Prince Alexander Nevsky with a particle of relics.

Operatives established that the offender had visited this temple on the eve of the theft and took several photographs. Information was also received that an accomplice in a car was waiting for him outside the territory of the monastery, from which the relics were taken out.

On the same day, the operatives went to the Vladimir Region, where they detained two suspects, who had been previously repeatedly convicted, also for similar crimes.

The police seized three stolen icons in the car of one of the detainees. According to him, the accomplices planned to receive about two thousand euros for each of them. The remaining icons were found in a road drain in the Vladimir Region and in one of the premises of a non-operating gas station in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. The suspects simply threw them away, considering them worthless.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code. Currently, a number of examinations have been assigned and are being carried out. Both the offenders have been placed into custody.

The abbot of the Alexander Nevsky Male Monastery, Hegumen Theodosius, thanked the police for their promptness. Thanks to their professionalism, the stolen icons, including the main icon of the monastery, will be returned to the church in the near future,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.