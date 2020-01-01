“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration, together with operatives of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Sakhalin Region, suppressed the activities of an organized group specializing in the illegal extraction of Far Eastern sea cucumber.

It was established that four citizens, using motor boats and diving equipment, were fishing for sea cucumber in Aniva Bay off the southern coast of the Sakhalin Island. The catch was transported to a private house, and after that to a clandestine workshop. Then the processed sea cucumber was taken to the warehouse, hermetically packed and, under the guise of other goods, sent in freight containers to Vladivostok for subsequent exportation.

The Inquiry Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Korsakovsky Urban District initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 256 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search activities, police officers with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained one of the group members red-handed while extracting biological resources in the bay, the rest - in the clandestine workshop while processing the illegally obtained delicacy.

During the searches, diving suits, a motor boat, gas cylinders and other tools for underwater fishing, as well as equipment for seafood processing were found. A total of more than 400 kilograms of the Far Eastern sea cucumber were withdrawn from the illicit trafficking. The damage exceeded 30 million rubles.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.