“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking Control, together with colleagues from the Moscow Region in collaboration with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, suppressed the activities of a group whose members were suspected of selling synthetic drugs.

According to available information, the sale of drugs was carried out through an on-line store created by offenders in the shadow segment of the Internet.

To transport drugs, the suspects used a car belonging to one of them, in the trunk of which a special cache was equipped. In addition, the men rented a private house in one of the garden associations in the Odintsovsky District of the Moscow Region, where they stored and packed especially large batches of drugs. From there, they also administered the on-line store.

As a result of operational-search measures, two of the alleged members of the drug gang were detained by police officers.

During the inspection of the rented household, operatives seized plastic bags with tablets of various colors and shapes, packaged in batches of 10 or more. According to the results of forensic examination, the seized substance contains the MDMA drug.

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Odintsovsky Urban District has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime provided for by part 3 of Article 30 and part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

In total, during the searches, over 20 thousand tablets with a narcotic drug with a total weight of more than 8 kilograms, as well as 98 grams of cocaine, were seized from the illegal circulation.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the detainees. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.