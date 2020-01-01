Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from the North-Western Administrative District of Moscow in cooperation with the FSB of Russia, suppressed the activities of a group of persons suspected of brigandage and extortion.

It was preliminarily established that in the premises of the hotel, located on Mnevniki Street, three offenders demanded one million rubles from a local resident. Threatening with physical violence against him and his close relatives, they forced the victim to write a receipt for a non-existent debt for the specified amount, after which they escaped.

In addition, several months later, in the same hotel, the group members, threatening with an object that looked like a pistol, stole a foreign car worth more than a million rubles from another resident of the capital.

Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the North Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow initiated criminal proceedings on the features of offenses stipulated by Articles 162 and 163 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police in cooperation with the Rosgvardia detained the suspects in two metropolitan hotels. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them.

The searches revealed a traumatic pistol, a smoke bomb, knives, a baseball bat, fake IDs and more than 30 debt receipts from various persons. Documents and keys from cars that did not belong to the defendants were also seized.

Currently operatives implement further measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the unlawful activity.