As a result of operational-search activities, employees of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Novgorod Region revealed facts of fraudulent actions in receiving subsidies in agriculture.

It was preliminarily established that in November 2019 and in March 2020, General Director of a limited liability company engaged in agricultural work in the Soletsky District, being at the same time a deputy of the Soletsky District Duma, submitted documents to the Ministry of Agriculture of the Novgorod Region to receive subsidies to reimburse part of the costs of agricultural production and costs of agrotechnical works. At the same time, in order to increase the amount of payments, he entered deliberately false information in the specified documents, overestimating the actual indicators of his enterprise economic activity

After receiving the subsidies, the suspect cashed in the funds and disposed of them at his own discretion. Thus, the total damage caused by the unlawful actions of the defendant amounted to over 740 thousand rubles.

The Investigative unit of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Novgorod Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 159 “Fraud” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to six years. The investigation continues.