In the evening, a message from a local resident was received by the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Magdagachinsky District that two women got lost in the forest. It turned out that they had gone to pick mushrooms in the afternoon, and a few hours later they called an acquaintance and said that they could not leave the forest and find their way home.

Police officers immediately went to the forest, located eight kilometers away from the village of Magdagachi. The search continued deep into the night. At about 0.40, the police found the missing women in the marshes. It turned out that they were caught in a quagmire and were in a critical situation. By the time the search group arrived, both were waist-deep in the swamp.

The police helped them to get out to dry land and made a fire so that the victims could warm up, and then they led the women out of the forest and took them to the village in the service car. At the moment their lives are out of danger.