Today, on August 21, 2020, on the official Internet portal of legal information, the Government of the Russian Federation has published Resolution No. 1215 dated August 14, 2020 “On Amending Certain Acts of the Government of the Russian Federation”.

The Resolution, in particular, establishes the possibility of placing staff-members of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate on the territory of multifunctional centers for the provision of state and municipal services (MFCs), as well as the procedure for interaction of the applicant with an employee of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate when providing public services of vehicle registering.

The traffic police draw attention to the fact that MFC employees will only accept and issue documents and state registration plates. All other administrative procedures related to the inspection of the vehicle, verification activities, processing of registration documents, assignment of registration numbers, like before, will be carried out by employees of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate.

These amendments become effective in seven days after the official publication of the Resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation, that is - on August 29, 2020.