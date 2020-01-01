“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the North Caucasus Federal District, in cooperation with representatives of the regional department of the FSB of Russia and the Rosgvardia, detained a suspect in the illegal sale of arms and ammunition.

Operational search activities were carried out for several months. In March of this year, the police documented the sale of a gilded pistol fit for firing 9 mm live ammunition.

Five months later, the defendant was detained red-handed at the time of the sale of a gilded Walter pistol. During the search at the address of the detainee's residence in the city of Zheleznovodsk, firearms, their main components, over a thousand cartridges of various calibers were found. In addition, the police seized a real rarity - the Mauser C-96 pistol, manufactured in 1896.

The Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.