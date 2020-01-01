“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Division and the Investigation Administration of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Moscow Metro of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow suppressed the activities of an organized group whose members were suspected of fraud.

According to the investigation, the offenders produced and sold to individuals fake registration documents, acting under the guise of public services provision.

The defendants posted information about their activities on the Internet. They offered, for a monetary reward, prompt assistance in formalizing official registration at the place of stay or at the place of residence in Moscow and the Moscow Region. The finished documents were delivered to clients by one of the suspects or by representatives of courier services who were unaware of the criminal intentions of the group members.

The Investigation unit of the IA Administration for the Moscow Metro of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow initiated criminal proceedings on the grounds of an offense under Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures and investigative actions in the Moscow Region and the Republic of Crimea, the police detained four suspects. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them.

During searches in the places of residence of the detainees the police seized counterfeit registration forms, seals and stamps, computer and office equipment with the help of which forged documents were made. Cell phones, bank cards, electronic information carriers, rough notes and documents of evidentiary value for the criminal case were also found.

Further measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.