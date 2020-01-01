“On the eve of the Day of the State Flag of the Russian Federation, in different parts of our country, officers of the units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia held an action - they installed the Russian flag in the most beautiful places of their region. Crimean police have hoisted the Russian tricolor, which has a more than 300 years-longs history, against the background of the Crimean bridge. Police officers climbed with the national flag to the peaks of the Kangalassky cape in Yakutia, the Sugomak mountain in the Chelyabinsk Region and to the famous Stolby in the Krasnoyarsk Territory,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

Police officers shared their impressions and congratulated the Russians on the holiday in the Primorsky Territory, against the backdrop of the Russky Island. “Respect for the flag is respect for one's history, culture and traditions. And let pride for Russia, for our national flag always live in our hearts,” police sergeant Andrei Soloviev said.

“In the Caucasus, the police approached the foot of Mount Elbrus in Kabardino-Balkaria and climbed to the observation deck of the Sulak canyon in Dagestan. In Nizhny Novgorod, the event took place on the Fedorovsky embankment, in the Republic of Karelia - near a unique ensemble on the island of Kizhi, in the Republic of Altai - on the bank of the Teletskoye Lake. And the metropolitan police held a rally in the exposition and museum complex of VDNKh, which celebrated its 80th anniversary last year,” added Irina Volk.