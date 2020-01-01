A local resident applied to the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Novoaleksandrovsky Urban District with a statement on fraud.

Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption found that the 72-year-old applicant had previously entered into loan agreements with the head of a peasant farm for a total of about ten million rubles.

As a guarantee of the repayment of the debt, the suspect entered into agreement with the victim on a pledge of his self-propelled equipment. However, the head of the farm did not fulfill the debt obligations within the agreed time frame.

In the police division, the head of the farm said that he had sold the pledged equipment and spent the money.

The Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Novoaleksandrovsky Urban District prosecuted the suspect on the features of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.