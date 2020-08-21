Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Altai Territory identified and suppressed the activities of a group of persons suspected of fraud in dairy products supplies.

In the course of a complex of operational-search measures, police officers found that since 2018 the offenders have been supplying a dairy product under the guise of milk, knowingly reporting false, untrue information about the quality of the product. The enterprise entered into supply contracts, including government contracts, with social organizations (hospitals, nursing homes). The total damage amounts to 5.5 million rubles. Currently, the police have identified five members of the group, including the alleged organizer born in 1980.

Officers of the ES&CC Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Altai Territory, together with the employees of the Rosselkhoznadzor for the Altai Territory and the Republic of Altai, with the power support by Rosgvardia fighters, carried out a number of searches in the homes of suspects and at the manufacturing plant. Funds in the amount of more than 1.4 million rubles, three cars, dairy products, communication means and electronic information carriers were seized. Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia GA for the Altai Territory have initiated and investigate a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.