Police officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Lyuberetskoye” as a result of operational-search activities near one of the houses on the Petrovskoe Pole street of the Tokarevo village in the Urban District of Lyubertsy detained a 20-year-old resident of Moscow, suspected of drug trafficking.

During the personal search of the detainee the police found and seized a bundle with a powdery substance.

According to the results of a chemical study, it was found that the seized substance was a narcotic - mephedrone with a total mass of over 300 grams.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Placement to custody was selected by the Lyuberetsky City Court as the preventive measure for the suspect.