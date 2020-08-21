In March of this year, the police received operative information that a local resident organized an illegal felling of a forest belt near the Demyan Bednyi village. Operatives who went to the scene found that a forest belt had been cut down on a state-owned land plot. It has been established that more than two thousand poplar trees were illegally felled by the owner of a land plot adjacent to the forest belt. The police, together with employees of the Department of Agriculture, drew up an act of inspection of the territory and estimated the amount of damage caused at 3 million rubles.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Zherdevsky District has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In the course of the investigation, it was established that the owner of a land plot adjacent to the forest belt, in violation of the law, entered into an agreement with a resident of the Krasnodar Territory to cut down the forest belt. More than 2 thousand cubic meters of forest were cut-down by the offender. Illegally cut down wood was arrested and placed for safekeeping. In the course of the investigative actions, it was established that in violation of the imposed seizure, the purveyor was selling the seized timber.

At present, the investigative division has collected materials on the purveyor's criminal activities, and the issue of initiating a criminal case on the grounds of a crime provided for in part 3 of Article 191.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation is being considered.