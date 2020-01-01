In December 2019, a telephone message was received by the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Mozdoksky District about the theft of a car near the hotel building on Yubileynaya street of the city of Mozdok. At the scene, the victim, a 24-year-old resident of one of the neighboring republics, told police officers that at night a belonging to a leasing company Kia Rio car, which he used on the basis of a lease agreement, was stolen from the parking lot of the hotel where he rented a room.

The police officers carried out verification measures, during which it was established that the applicant had staged the incident. Having informed the police about the alleged theft, he hoped that after the initiation of a criminal case, the leasing company would not bring claims to him, since its losses would be covered by the insurance payment. It was decided to hide the car for the time being, and sell it after a while. Despite a carefully thought-out plan, the crime was promptly solved. Officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Mozdoksky District, during the day on duty, established the location of the specified car. The offender drove it into the courtyard of a five-story building where his friends lived. The stolen vehicle was seized and, after the necessary investigative actions, it was returned to the injured party.

The young man confessed to the crime. At the moment, the case instituted under two articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, part 1 of Article 306 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Deliberately false report of a crime” and part 3 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Appropriation and embezzlement” with an indictment has been transferred to the court. This articles presume a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.