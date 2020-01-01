“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption, together with colleagues from the Volgograd Region and the Republic of Kalmykia, detained two members of a group suspected of stealing oil.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders in the period from 2018 to 2019 stole oil products through unauthorized tie-ins into the Zhirnovsk-Volgograd oil trunk pipeline in the Krasnoarmeisky District of Volgograd.

The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Volgograd initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 and Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The police, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, carried out six searches at the places of residence of the suspects in the city of Elista, Republic of Kalmykia. Draft notes, cell phones, and an object structurally similar to a hand grenade were found and seized. According to the examination results, the seized item was recognized as a munition - an offensive fragmentation grenade RGD-5. Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 1 of Article 222 of the RF Criminal Code.

House arrest has been selected as the preventive measure against all the suspects.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish additional episodes of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.