“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained two men suspected of extortion on an especially large scale.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders, on the territory of a hangar under construction, threatened an individual entrepreneur with physical violence and destruction of his property, and also demanded for a transfer of 5 million rubles to them.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Gusevsky” initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 163 of the RF Criminal Code. During the searches, the police seized from the suspects traumatic arms and firearms, objects and documents of evidentiary value in the criminal case. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the detainees.

Currently, operative investigative steps aimed at establishing additional episodes of illegal activity continue,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.